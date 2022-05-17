



A student of The Polytechnic Ibadan, on Monday reportedly died after having sex with his partner, identified as Aramide. Aramide is reported to be in a coma. The Guardian learnt that the deceased, identified as Oromidayo, a National Diploma II student in the Civil Engineering department and Aramide who is a National Diploma II, Department […]

The post Poly Ibadan student dies, partner in coma after sex appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper