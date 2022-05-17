Sarz, YouTube Partner To Train Emerging Producers, Songwriters





Sarz Academy has collaborated with YouTube Music to train emerging producers and songwriters in Nigeria in the 2022 Future Insiders program. The three-day training series included in YouTube’s Future Insiders programme will help up-and-coming producers and songwriters build their skills and abilities through hands-on training from famous music and industry leaders. Sarz, real name Osabuohien […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper