APC reschedules its governorship primaries to May 26 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship and House of Representatives primary elections to Thursday, May 26.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary announced this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC governorship primaries were earlier scheduled for May 20.

The APC scribe said the party’s Senate and House of Assembly primaries had also been rescheduled to hold on Friday, May 27.

“The NWC of the APC has made approval for a revised timetable schedule of activities for the house of assembly, national assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that may arise.

“Our governorship and house of representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, May 26, while the senate and house of assembly primaries will take place on Friday, May 27.

“The election appeals for governorship and house of…