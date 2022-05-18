Disney+ Releases New Trailer For Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'







Disney+ has released the trailer for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new Marvel series stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. At The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday, the show’s executive producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, […]

