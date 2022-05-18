Honoris United Universities transforms the lives of 770,000+ people across Africa







Honoris equips >61,000 students with future-proof skills to build rewarding careers solving Africa’s most pressing challenges Honoris is championing digital skills with 10,000 new students enrolled onto its 21st Century Skills Certificate; additional 100,000 students projected to enrol in the next 5 years 80% of Honoris graduates gain access to the job market within 6 […]

