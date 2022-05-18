Indian police arrest 'mentally ill' Nigerian for walking almost naked





Police in an Indian state has arrested a Nigerian man for wandering around almost naked and causing shame to women in the area. Indian outlet The Statesman reported that the Nigerian national was identified as James. James, a 33-year-old resident of Bengaluru’s Hennur Cross neighbourhood, has since been detained by Sampigehalli police who have launched […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper