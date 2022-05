League Management Company’s (LMC) quest to raise the profile of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) got a boost, yesterday, when Bitnob, a financial services company anchored on bitcoin network, agreed on a three-year sponsorship deal, which makes it the Elite sponsor of the league.

