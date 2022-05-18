The Russia – Ukraine Conflict and its Impact on the Infrastructure and Built Environment Industry in Africa  | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 17 May, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Introduction Russia launched a full assault on Ukraine, its southwest neighbour, on February 24, 2022, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Both countries are major producers of crucial energy and industrial commodities such as oil, gas, aluminium, palladium, and nickel. They also produce food-related commodities such as wheat and corn; the war will have a consequent ripple effect on the global markets and supply chain, especially in Africa. The imminent food crisis resulting from the war is the topic du jour. However, there are other sectors to consider; one of them is the Built Environment.

Urbanisation and the state of the Built Environment in Africa

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Africa is one of the world’s least urbanised regions; however, urbanisation is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. The OECD also…