Chris Brown To Feature Wizkid On New Album 'Breezy'





Chris Brown has unveiled the details of his forthcoming album Breezy which includes a feature of Made In Lagos superstar Wizkid. The artist shared the release date and cover art for his forthcoming Breezy album in a post on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial) The album’s cover art is a black and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper