Everton’s epic comeback beats Palace to secure survival | The Guardian Nigeria News

Everton secured their Premier League status thanks to a thrilling second half comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in front of a cacophonous Goodison Park crowd.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from time sparked chaotic scenes as home supporters flooded onto the field in relief at extending the Toffees’ 68-year stay in the English top flight.

Only victory was good enough for Frank Lampard’s men to not be fretting going into the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

But a series of calamitous defensive errors looked set to cost them as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace in command before the break.

Michael Keane sparked the fightback nine minutes into the second half before Richarlison levelled 15 minutes from time.

Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems have been a major source of Everton’s struggles this season but the England international came up with a huge goal when his club needed it most as he met Demarai Gray’s…