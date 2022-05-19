Monye urges media to support youth aspiring to political offices | The Guardian Nigeria News

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Chukwuka Monye, has called on the media to encourage young people aspiring to political offices, rather than shut them down due to some factors.

Monye stated this at a parley in his honour by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State chapter, after the launch of the book, My Journey, written by the outgoing National Secretary of Bauchi NUJ, Chief Shuaibu Leman, in New GRA, Bauchi.

The presidential hopeful, who was the Chief Launcher, stated: “The media should encourage young people aspiring for political offices by giving them the opportunity to maximise their potential, rather than shutting them down because they are young and do not have access to as many financial resources as the older politicians.”

In Bauchi as part of his nationwide tour, Monye was received by the Northern states chairmen of ADC, youth leaders and others in the state capital.

At the briefing, he fielded questions ranging…