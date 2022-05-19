More home-based players will get opportunity to play for Eagles, says Finidi | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Mexico, Ecuador friendlies are good introductory games for Peseiro’

Super Eagles new first assistant coach, Finidi George, has revealed that the new technical crew, led by Jose Peseiro, will give more home-based players the opportunity to challenge for shirts in the senior national team.

Finidi, who described Nigeria’s forthcoming international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador as good introductory games for Peseiro, assured all Nigerian footballers that everybody qualified to play for the country will get the chance to stake his claim to the team, advised the home-based stars to focus on improving their game.

Nigeria will meet Mexico and Ecuador in two U.S. cities on May 28 and June 2 respectively.

Speaking on plans for the games, which come after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2023 World Cup, Finidi said the process of building a new team wouldn’t have been made easier than with two games against two already established sides preparing for the Copa…