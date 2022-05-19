Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi

19 May 2022  
5:56 pm

Rihanna. PHOTO: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK

Fenty beauty mogul Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky.

TMZ reports that the couple’s first child together was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.

However, the baby’s name is yet to be confirmed.

The new parents were last spotted dining out together for the first time since Rocky’s arrest in April.

Source: Guardian Newspaper

