Sanwo-Olu directs security operatives to enforce total ban on Okada riders — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government has directed security operatives to enforce a ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, as it imposes a fresh ban to curtail the unruly activities of motorcyclists in the state.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the directive on Wednesday, during a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said that the total ban on Okada riders was on all highways across the six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

He said that effective from June 1, security operatives should enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.