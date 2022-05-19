the sociologist marrying Brazil’s Lula — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rosangela da Silva is a smiley, politically active member of Brazil’s Workers’ Party, but the new wife of presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains discreet when it comes to her private life.

Sociologist Da Silva and Lula, Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, were due to be married in a ceremony on Wednesday evening, the details of which were kept top-secret.

Pictures of the couple kissing and cuddling regularly go viral on social media but Da Silva will be brought into a new limelight if veteran socialist Lula returns to the presidency in elections later this year and makes her Brazil’s first lady.

“I’m in love as if I were 20 years old as if it were my first girlfriend,” said Lula, 76, about his 55-year-old partner, nicknamed “Janja,” who is credited with giving the political icon a new lease on life.

Lula was left distraught when his wife of more than 30 years, with whom he had four children, Marisa Leticia, died in 2017.

He had also lost his…