Why Bitcoin could become the world’s currency | The Guardian Nigeria News

Can Bitcoin become the world’s currency? Some people think Bitcoin could become the world’s reserve currency. Here’s why.

The US dollar has enjoyed the world’s reserve currency status for many years. However, some individuals argue that Bitcoin could eventually take this position in the current and future digital ages. Currently, many individuals and institutions have lost faith in conventional money. Traditional currencies are subject to manipulations by national governments through their central banks.

Bitcoin is an independent and decentralized currency. It runs on blockchain technology comprising a network of decentralized nodes or computers that confirms and validates transactions. Essentially, no entity can manipulate Bitcoin’s production or distribution alone. Changing the Bitcoin protocol that limits the number of coins that can ever exist requires a consensus of all participants.

Additionally, cryptography technology makes Bitcoin transactions tamper-proof….