With seven days to go to the eighth edition of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe international 10km road race, Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic race says this year’s edition will be the biggest ever in terms of its organisation and quality of its elite cast. Race director, Zack Amodu says arrangements have […]

The post 2022 Okpekpe race will be the biggest ever – Pamodzi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper