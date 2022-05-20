‘Armed men kidnap’ 3 Italians and a Togolese in Mali | The Guardian Nigeria News

Armed men have kidnapped an Italian couple and their child as well as a Togolese national in southeastern Mali, a local official and a Malian security source told AFP Friday.

They said the abductions occurred late Thursday about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border with Burkina Faso, part of a west African region hit by turmoil, kidnappings as well as conflict blamed on armed jihadists.

“Armed men in a vehicle kidnapped three Italians and a Togolese about 10 kilometres (six miles) from Koutiala,” late Thursday, according to an official from the Koutiala region who asked not to be named.

He said the victims were two Italian adults and their child as well as a Togolese, adding they were all Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A Malian security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said two Italian adults and their child, along with a Togolese, were kidnapped.

He described the abductees as “religious people.”

He said the abductions took place in the southeastern town of…