Britney Spears Addresses Miscarriage, Teases New Book





Britney Spears has thanked fans for the support she received after losing her “miracle baby.” Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Spears shared a lengthy update on her miscarriage, upcoming book and her conservatorship. Addressing her feelings post conservatorship, she wrote, “I’ve never been more happy in my life … in the past several months since […]

