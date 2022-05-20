Danish man gets death sentence for killing Nigerian wife, child

A Lagos High Court on Friday sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter. Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile convicted Nielsen, 54, on two counts of murder brought against him by the Lagos State Government. The judge sentenced Nielsen to death by hanging on both counts. The Dane was […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

