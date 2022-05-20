How to address Nigeria’s endemic corruption | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Nigerians continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and the economic downturn, corruption needs also to be addressed. From small and midsize enterprises to multinational corporations and for countries around the world, everyone bears the burden of corruption. Even so, corruption and the pandemic are responsible for the drop of two million of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within four years. It means between 2017 and 2021 MSMEs reduced from 41 million to 39 million in 2021, according to a recent release from the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Alhaji Dikko Radda.



Like the pandemic and Climate Change, corruption is a transnational and multisectoral problem that requires transnational and multisectoral solutions. The ninth session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) comes amid urgent global challenges. As the…