‘If we don’t fix our politics, it would be difficult for us to fix Nigeria’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pastor Bamijoko David Okupe has walked great paths in marketing communications from LTC Advertising through Insight Communications to branding and nation building. He shared insights with LEO SOBECHI on Nigeria’s socio-political situation, especially his experience with Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative.

As the build-up to another election cycle gears up, how would you assess the performance of the Buhari administration from 2015 to date?

There’s a statement that says, “when the good king rules, there’s joy in the land and when a bad king rules, there’s pain in the land.”

When we talk about the Buhari (President Muhammadu Buhari) administration, like I keep telling people, although we have to describe the administration by the leader, but whatever an organisation becomes is not solely the function of the leadership as in the helmsman. It is as much a function of the people around him that work together with him. If you heard that the President of a country…