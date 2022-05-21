NCAA, Police investigate how mangled corpse got to Lagos airport runway | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says investigation into the mangled body found on Runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, will prevent a recurrence.

“This incident is still being investigated to ascertain how it happened, so that steps are taken to prevent a recurrence,’’ Mr Sam Adurogboye, NCAA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that DSP Olayinka Ojelade, Police Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, confirmed on May 20 that police had started investigation on the mangled body found on the runway.

Ojelade said that the unidentified body might be that of one of the hoodlums who usually jumped through the airport fence.

“I confirm that a mangled, unidentified body was found on the international airport runway on Thursday which was probably hit by taxiing aircraft.

“We are still investigating the case and once we are through we will communicate to you our findings.

“The Federal…