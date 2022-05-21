One person rescued, one dead in Lagos building collapse — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

13 hours ago
As Lagos prepares for the 30th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) also known as the Unity Festival, Nigerians in Diaspora, as well as the people of Lagos, have called on Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to seize the opportunity to draw global attention to the infrastructural development in the city of aquatic splendour.
What is basic is the discipline, strength and focus you put into the job, and if you look at the Yoruba angle all of the time, the drilling is a very crazy one.
Source: Guardian Newspaper