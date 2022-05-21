We are after foreigners operating Okada in Lagos — CP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, says the command is after foreigners operating as commercial motorcyclists in the state.

Alabi disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the command was aware of some foreigners operating as motorcyclists in the state and that they were after them.

The CP spoke while parading 13 suspects by the command, allegedly involved in various crimes in the last month.

NAN reports that many of the motorcyclists operating in Lagos and some neighbouring states Nigeriens, Togolese, Beniniors, and Chadians.

“We are aware that many commercial motorcyclists operating in Lagos are foreigners and we have commenced routine checks with the aim of profiling them.

“When we finish the profiling, we will hand them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and possible repatriation,” he said.

On the inflow of motorcycles into Lagos State, Alabi said the…