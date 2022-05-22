2023: APC southeast presidential aspirants meet in Abuja





Southeast presidential aspirants in All Progressives Congress (APC) are meeting at the home of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday in Abuja ahead of the party primaries which holds later this month. An aide to Okorocha, confirmed the meeting but added that the “agenda” is unknown. The aspirants billed to attend include […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper