



Monkeypox has caught the attention of US President Joe Biden, who said Sunday that people should be on guard against the disease which has the potential for “consequential” impact if it were to spread further. Several cases of monkeypox have been detected in North America and Europe since early May, sparking concern the disease, endemic […]

The post Biden warns of potentially 'consequential' monkeypox spread appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper