Cat Lover? Take A Trip To Cat Island In Japan — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Guardian Life

22 May 2022   |  
1:00 am

If you are a cat lover or considering being a cat parent, then this is for you. On an island in Ehime Prefecture, Japan lies an island dominated by cats. As its description, the island, known as Cat Island or in its Japanese name, Aoshima, has a number of 36:1 of cats to man.  Take…

If you are a cat lover or considering being a cat parent, then this is for you.

On an island in Ehime Prefecture, Japan lies an island dominated by cats. As its description, the island, known as Cat Island or in its Japanese name, Aoshima, has a number of 36:1 of cats to man. 

Take a journey via a ferry from JR Iyo-Nagahama station in Port Nagahama to the coast of the Nagahama district of Ōzu, where you will find an…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR