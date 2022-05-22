Consensus plot unsettling APC, PDP — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Presidency Seeking Legal Opinion To Sign Section 84(8), Says Borofice

• Consensus Undemocratic — Tinubu Group • APC Stakeholders Say No To Imposition

• Adopting Consensus Recipe For Tragedy — Senator Kadiri

• Electoral Act, Not Constitution, Qualifies Delegate, Says Amadi

As Nigerians await President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act 2022, the plan by the two major political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt the consensus option during their primary elections has left the parties confused and indecisive on a number of actions.

This is as a sizeable number of the party hierarchies and stakeholders have maintained that the consensus option is unworkable and undemocratic.



Checks by The Guardian revealed that the decision to adopt consensus followed the discovery that the use of statutory delegates was unknown to the Electoral Act and the…