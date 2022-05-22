Education sector changing for better — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, in this interview to mark his 50th birthday, x-rayed the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government.

What has been the journey so far?

For two years and nine months, we had set out to change the narrative as encapsulated in the agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. From primary to secondary, which is where the honorable commissioner holds forth and then to tertiary, the governor didn’t hold anything back.

The Lagos State University (LASU) became a global brand by virtue of our collaboration with Cornell University, one of the Ivy League universities.

I want to thank the governor, my colleagues in the executive council, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who with the House, deemed it fit to ensure that the executive bill for the upgrade of the polytechnic and colleges of education to universities was passed and assented to on February 8 this year. With that…