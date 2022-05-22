Gov. Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward





Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has condemned the killing and beheading of Mr Okechukwu Okoye, a member of the state House of Assembly and Director of his campaign organisation, Mr Cyril Chiegboka. The heads without (trunks) of Okoye and Chiegboka were discovered around Chisco park junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area on Saturday. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper