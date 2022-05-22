Man City, Liverpool set for judgement day in title race | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to grasp the chance at greatness by claiming a fourth Premier League title in five seasons by holding off Liverpool’s title charge on Sunday.

Guardiola’s side are one point clear of the quadruple-chasing Reds heading into the final day of the season.

City face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium knowing a victory is enough to seal the title.

But if City drop points, Liverpool will be crowned champions for a English record-equalling 20th time if they beat Wolves at Anfield.

Another league title would be Guardiola’s 10th in just 13 seasons as a manager after winning three La Liga and Bundesliga crowns with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Only legendary former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson’s 13 English titles in 27 years at Old Trafford can rival Guardiola’s strike rate in Europe’s top leagues in the modern era.

“Of course it would be great to win four in five seasons. When I arrive and people here say the Premier…