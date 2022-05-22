Man City produce dramatic late comeback to retain Premier League title







Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s Premier League champions are “legends” who will be “remembered forever” after their thrilling 3-2 win against Aston Villa clinched the title on the last day of the season. Guardiola’s side looked set to gift the trophy to second-placed Liverpool after Villa took a shock two-goal lead in the second half […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper