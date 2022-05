Airless tyres that never go flat or need to be inflated: It’s a decades-long dream that manufacturers hope to turn into a reality soon, but for truck drivers first. The challenges that the technology faces were put on display at a Goodyear test track in Luxembourg, where a group of journalists put a Tesla equipped with […]

The post Manufacturers getting to grips with airless tyres appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper