Napoli beat Spezia in match stopped for fan violence







Napoli ended their season with a comfortable 3-0 Serie A win at Spezia which was stopped for over 10 minutes following clashes between opposing supporters on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti’s team were already leading against Spezia on captain Lorenzo Insigne’s last game for the club thanks to Matteo Politano’s fourth-minute opener when objects were thrown by […]

