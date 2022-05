The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, says the North East remains the only alternative to South East presidency. Kalu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, reaffirmed his support to the North East in the absence of the Presidency being zoned to the South East by political parties. Kalu said his position […]

The post North East, only alternative to South East presidency, says Orji Kalu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper