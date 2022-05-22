Okorocha, Onu, others 'to align with chosen Southeast aspirant' ahead of APC primaries





All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants from Nigeria’s southeast, Sunday, rose from a meeting with a resolution to support anyone among them that clinches the party’s ticket. The aspirants, including Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Minister of Education (state), Emeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Ikeobasi Moleku and Mrs […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper