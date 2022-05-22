Police parade 37 suspected cultists, armed robbers in Ekiti





The Police Command in Ekiti state, on Saturday paraded no fewer than 37 suspects arrested at different locations in the state for offences ranging from alleged armed robbery, cattle rustling, theft and cultism between March and May. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, parading the suspects at the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper