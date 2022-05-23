2023: Borno, Yobe governors, delegates endorse Tinubu for presidency







With less than a week before the presidential primaries and national convention of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu’s strong professional and political records, according to Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, set him beyond other presidential candidates in 2023. The two governors spoke separately When […]

