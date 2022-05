Nigeria shortlists 8,000 students for foreign scholarships

The Nigerian government on Monday said it has shortlisted about 8,800 students for scholarship opportunities abroad. The shortlisted students were from among 26,000 that applied for its overseas scholarship programme backed by Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF). The annual PTDF scholarship has been ongoing since 2000, giving sponsorship placements for Nigerians acquiring masters and Ph.Ds. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper