Racism still blights ‘everyday life’ in South Africa – President | The Guardian Nigeria News

Racism remains part of “everyday life” in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday, after a scandal erupted over a viral video showing the humiliation of black students.

“Racism is still a feature of everyday life in South Africa,” Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly letter.

He said the nation was “outraged at the sight of a white student at the University of Stellenbosch degrading and humiliating a fellow black student in a despicable act.”

The shows a first-year white student urinating on the books and laptop belonging to a black colleague in the early hours of Sunday, May 15.

A voice off-camera asks “Why are you peeing in my room?” The white student replies flatly, “I’m waiting for someone.”

The South African Students’ Congress said white students later said: “that it is what they do to black boys.”

“We need to understand what is causing racist attitudes to flourish in our schools and places of higher learning,” Ramaphosa said.

