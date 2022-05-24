Amid boycott, Akwa Ibom Speaker, ex-adviser, commissioner emerge PDP senatorial candidates | The Guardian Nigeria News

APC chief wants zoning in A’Ibom done on ethnic basis

Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, immediate past national legal adviser of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, and former Commissioner for Economic Development, Dr. Ekong Sampson, have been elected as candidates for three senatorial districts on the PDP platform for the 2023 general election.

Bassey clinched the party’s ticket in Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District (Uyo) after two opponents boycotted the primary.

In Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Enoidem emerged as standard bearer, while Samson won in South Senatorial District.

Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen boycotted the exercise conducted at Special Protection Unit of Nigeria Police Force Base 27 in Onna council area of the state.

“I am in possession of an enrolled order of Court wherein it pronounced that the Peoples Democratic Party, which I am a member, should maintain status quo ante bellum in a case on…