The Emir of Damaturu, HRH Alhaji Dr. Shehu Hashimi, the Ibn Elkanemi the 2nd, has called on Nigerians to support the Presidential ambition of former Transportation Minister, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, a frontline aspirant in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for this weekend.

Source: Guardian Newspaper