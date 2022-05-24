Euro titles ‘no help’ to Mourinho ahead of Conference League final | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jose Mourinho said Tuesday that his experience of European glory will be no help to him as Roma are one step away from their first major continental crown.

Mourinho has won two Champions Leagues, the old UEFA Cup and the Europa League, but said he was feeling the same pressure ahead of Wednesday’s Conference League final with Feyenoord in Tirana.

“There’s not going to be anything else in my head until after tomorrow,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Previous experience isn’t helping, I thought it would but it’s not, I’m exactly as I was when I managed my first final.”

Mourinho, 59, has won over supporters after a broadly successful first season in the Italian…