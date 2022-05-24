Fostering inclusion in small businesses to meet diversity goals | The Guardian Nigeria News

Improving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in a small business requires commitment to hiring a diverse workforce and engaging them once hired, Human Resource (HR) experts have said.

They are of the view that even though small businesses do not have the resources of large organisations, there are many things they could do to meet diversity goals.

Indeed, small businesses have a brighter future when they are diverse and inclusive. But for most small organisations, it takes work to build a team that reflects the demographics of their community. It certainly doesn’t happen by chance.

As part of celebrations in marking this year’s International HR Day, every May 20, with the theme ‘Shaping the New Future’, the European Association for People Management (EAPM), creator and sponsor of International HR Day, said it was leading a future that will be more inclusive, flexible and participative.

It said the theme of the celebration focuses on one that will benefit…