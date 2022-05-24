FUTA inaugurates first female Vice Chancellor | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Tuesday, inaugurated the institution’s first female Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji.

Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin was on May 12 ratified as the eighth substantive vice-chancellor by the university’s Governing Council.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Godknows Igali, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, said that Oladiji was a studious researcher that had a convincing academic prowess meant for the position.

Igali said that Oladiji’s emergence was democratic and transparent.

He added that Oladiji emerged among the three best applicants for the position before she was considered for the coveted position.

According to him, her appointment is very well deserved, as the selection committee was dazzled with her outstanding stance.

He asked the new vice-chancellor to maintain the existing peace in the university and treat all as one family, irrespective of…