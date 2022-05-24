Nzekwu heads basketball’s interim management committee | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government, yesterday, named Abuja-based medical doctor and PR consultant, Dr. Henry Onyia Nzekwu, as head of a 10-man interim management committee to oversee the development of Nigerian basketball.

The government recently withdrew the country from international engagements for two years following the leadership crisis that has dogged the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for more than six years.

Others in the management committee are ​Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa, Mr. Frank Jitubhoh, a representative of Zenith Bank, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, a director in the Federal Ministry of Sports, Mr. Peter Nelson, Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Coach Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sani Adio.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Sports, signed by Director, Press and Public Relations, Manga Mohammed, reads: “Following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all International…