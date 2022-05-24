Police shoot live bullets, teargas as EFCC finally arrests Okorocha





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally arrested former Imo State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha was arrested Tuesday evening at his Maitama home in Abuja by the anti-graft agency and men of the Nigerian Police force. Though the security operatives met stiff resistance from the supporters […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper