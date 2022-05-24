Premier League approve Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of Chelsea moved a step closer to completion on Tuesday when the Premier League board announced it had approved his purchase of the London club.

A consortium led by Boehly, a co-owner of baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, had already agreed to a £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) deal to buy the Premier League club from owner Roman Abramovich on May 7.

And a Premier League statement said Tuesday: “The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

Chelsea’s prospective US owner Todd Boehly comes onto the pitch to join the lap of honour after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

“The purchase remains subject to the (British) Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

