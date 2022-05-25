Akufo-Addo, Adesina, others chart new path to Africa’s economic freedom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Call for expanded AfDB role in addressing regional challenges

Prominent African leaders, yesterday, took turns to examine the continent’s development agenda, admitting the future is in danger if it does not take its affairs into its hand and chart a new course.

The leaders include President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; his Tanzania and Mozambique counterparts, Samia Hassan and Filipe Nyusi; Prime Minister of Rwanda, Edouard Ngirente; President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Chairmanship of the Board of Governors of AfDB/Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Kenneth Afori-Atta.

They warned that there is no better time to take proactive actions and secure long-desired economic freedom, noting that Africans could only turn to western countries for support at their own peril.

They spoke at the opening ceremony of AfDB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra, Ghana, with a focus…